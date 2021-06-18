Nach ihrem letzten Besuch bei der hr-Bigband 2016 wurde Lizz Wright als »Meisterin der unerschütterlichen Eleganz in Erscheinung und Gesang« bezeichnet. Und auch die New York Times schwärmt vom Klang ihrer Stimme: »a smooth, dark alto possessed of qualities you might associate with barrel-aged bourbon or butter-soft leather«.

Die Pastorentochter aus den US-amerikanischen Südstaaten kam vor fünf Jahren für eine gemeinsame Hommage an George Gershwin nach Frankfurt und hinterließ ein begeistertes Publikum. Dieses Mal kehrt Wright mit eigenem Material ihrer aktuellsten Produktionen wieder, um sich gemeinsam mit der hr-Bigband und Chefdirigent Jim McNeely dem sinnlich-entspannten Rhythmus des amerikanischen Südens, ihrer Heimat, zu widmen. Steigt Ihnen da nicht auch schon der Duft von Bourbon und butterweichem Leder in die Nase?

»Mistress of unshakeable elegance, in appearance as well as in vocal performance«: That is what Lizz Wright was titled after her guest performance in Frankfurt in 2016. And even the New York Times praises the sound of her voice to be »a smooth, dark alto possessed of qualities you might associate with barrel-aged bourbon or butter-soft leather«. The singer, who grew up in the southern states of the U.S. as the daughter of a minister, was invited to join the Frankfurt Radio Bigband for a tribute to George Gershwin five years ago – a performance that left behind an amazed audience. This time, Wright returns with her own material of her most current productions. Together with the Frankfurt Radio Bigband and the chief conductor Jim McNeely, she wants to dedicate this concert to the sensual and relaxed rhythm of the American south – her home. Barrel-aged bourbon and butter-soft leather… Can’t you just smell it already?

