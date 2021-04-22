"Barefoot Dances and Other Visions" ist der Titel einer siebenteiligen Suite, die Jim McNeely 2014 für die hr-Bigband komponiert hat. Zu diesem Zeitpunkt hatte McNeely bereits sechs Jahre regelmäßig mit der Band zu tun. Zunächst ab 2009 als "Artist in Residence" und dann ab 2011 als Chefdirigent.

Mit dem Wissen um die Qualitäten der einzelnen Musiker im Kopf schrieb er dann diese Suite, die später sogar für einen der begehrten Grammy’s nominiert wurde. Jedes Stück präsentiert zwei Solisten, die manchmal auch zusammen spielen. Einige Stücke beginnen mit einer kammermusikalischen Besetzung, die wie bei einem Theaterstück sozusagen "vor dem Vorhang" agiert. Dann hebt sich der Vorhang, um den Blick auf die gesamte Band freizugeben.

Die hr-Bigband mit ihrem Chefdirigenten und einem der persönlichsten Programme für "seine Big Band".

"Barefoot Dances and Other Visions" is the title of a seven-part suite Jim McNeely composed for the Frankfurt Radio Big Band in 2014. At this point, McNeely had already been regularly involved with the band for six years. First as "artist in residence" from 2009 and then as principal conductor from 2011. Knowing the qualities of each musician in his head, he then wrote this suite, which was later even nominated for one of the coveted Grammy's. Each piece presents two soloists, sometimes playing together. Some pieces begin with a chamber music cast acting "in front of the curtain," so to speak, as in a play. Then the curtain rises to reveal the full band.

The Frankfurt Radio Big Band with its chief conductor and one of the most personal programs for "his big band".

