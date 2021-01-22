Im dritten Projekt unserer Streaming-Reihe "hr-Bigband invites" treffen wir die Dänin Kathrine Windfeld. Die Pianistin ist seit Jahren mit ihrer eigenen Bigband unterwegs und hat bereits drei Alben mit dieser Besetzung veröffentlicht.

Wir freuen uns auf ein "Best Of"-Programm, in dem Kathrine von den Tasten aus die Band leiten wird.

Ein dichtes und dampfendes Werk!", urteilte das Magazin "Jazzthing" über Kathrine Windfelds zweites Bigband-Album "Latency" (2017) . Schon zuvor hatte die 1984 geborene Dänin mit ihrem Debütalbum "Aircraft" für Aufsehen gesorgt: Als "New Danish Jazz Artist of the Year" und mit zwei Nominierungen (bestes Album und beste Komponistin) räumte sie damit bei den "Danish Music Awards" ab. Im Jahre 2019 erschien ihr ebenfalls umjubeltes Album "Orca". Der britische Guardian bescheinigt Kathrine Windfeld "eine seltene Kombination aus Delikatesse und Kraft".

Mittlerweile überzeugte die Komponistin und BigbandLeaderin in Konzerten mit Mike Stern oder dem Danish Radio Orchestra.

Weitere Informationen

english version

In the third project of our streaming series "Frankfurt Radio Big Band invites " we meet the Danish Kathrine Windfeld. The pianist has been touring with her own big band for years and has already released three albums with this lineup. We’re looking forward to a "Best Of" program in which Kathrine will lead the band from the keys. A dense and steamy work!", judged the magazine "Jazzthing" about Kathrine Windfeld's second big band album "Latency" (2017) . Born in 1984, the Dane had already caused a stir with her debut album "Aircraft": as "New Danish Jazz Artist of the Year" and with two nominations (best album and best composer), she cleaned up with it at the "Danish Music Awards". In 2019, her album "Orca" was released, which was also acclaimed. The British Guardian attests Kathrine Windfeld "a rare combination of delicacy and power". Meanwhile, the composer and big band leader convinced in concerts with Mike Stern or the Danish Radio Orchestra.

Ende der weiteren Informationen