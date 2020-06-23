I am thrilled that I have signed a new contract as chief conductor with the hr-Bigband. This will be my tenth season as chief conductor. I will be leading a number of exciting projects, which celebrate the past, present and future of jazz.

From the past we have »Echoes of Ellington«, as well as music from the classic Miles Davis Quintet as they performed in Europe in 1960. From the present we have music from the Village Vanguard, as played on Mondays by the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra. We also have our second collaboration with the fantastic vocalist Lizz Wright. And the future is represented by programs with three young international jazz stars: vocalist Jazzmeia Horn (USA), saxophonist Melissa Aldana (Chile), and bassist Linda May Han Oh (Malaysia/Australia).

I’m looking forward to coming back to Frankfurt, working with the band and seeing old friends. In Billy Strayhorn’s words: »Ever up and onward!«

Jim McNeely