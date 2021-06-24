Weitere Informationen BACH GOES BIG BAND Ende der weiteren Informationen

Bild © hr

"Fantastically colorful music" or "As if it had never been written for anything other than a big band" are just two of the many, effusive feedbacks on the YouTube channel of the Frankfurt Radio Big Band about the project "Bach Goes Big Band". Now comes the accolade for the arrangements by Jörg Achim Keller: the invitation to the Bachfestival in Leipzig. A concert tour to the city where Johann Sebastian Bach lived and worked as Thomaskantor during his main creative period. In 2018, the hr-Bigband embarked on this project to show how a contemporary big band can approach Bach's œuvre. A special encounter of baroque austerity and jazz musical looseness, of detailed composition and the freedom of improvisation.

Jörg Achim Keller, conductor



Friday, August 6th 2021

Bachfest Leipzig

Bühne am Markt

8 p.m.

bachfestleipzig.de

Axel Schlosser Bild © hr

Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong is one of the most unmistakable figures in US jazz history. His distinctive raspy voice and trumpet tone made him world famous. It was he who taught the musicians in Fletcher Henderson's orchestra to swing and improvise in New York in the 1920s. One part of this Frankfurt Radio Big Band program is dedicated to Louis Armstrong. The other revolves around the young Duke Ellington, who at almost the same time created his very own cosmos of raw jungle sound and orchestral sophistication, thus becoming another pioneer of big band jazz. The Frankfurt Radio Big Band bringes new life into the music of these two pioneers, with Axel Schlosser as congenial soloist in the role of Louis Armstrong.

Axel Schlosser, trumpet

David Grottschreiber, conductor



Saturday, August 14th 2021



Rheingau Musik Festival, Ingelheim

kING, Kultur- und Kongresshalle

5 p.m. (sold out) & 8 p.m.



Tickets: (06723) 60 21 70

Bild © hr

For a long time, the "Duke" shaped the sound of big band jazz like no other. For more than 40 years, Ellington created hundreds of world-famous melodies as a composer and arranger and, as a bandleader, assembled the best and most influential musicians of his time in his orchestra. Ellington's music continues to reverberate in orchestral jazz to this day. On this evening, Marko Lackner and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band will bring numerous of these well-known pieces from very different eras to the stage of the Eckelshausener Musiktage.

Marco Lackner, conductor



Saturday, August 28th 2021



Eckelshausener Musiktage

Dautphetal-Friedensdorf

Firmenhalle Elkamet

6 p.m.



Tickets: (06461) 27 10

