Actually, Tony has always been here. Officially, the native Hungarian has been with the Frankfurt Radio Big Band since 1993. With his sound on the tenor saxophone, he is still defining the sound of the band today. Our manager once said, "I've never heard an only dubious solo from Tony!". Now the sad moment has come to say: "Goodbye, Tony!" to one of the most gifted musicians of European jazz, to one who has no musical blinders and to a great person who shaped our big band for 28 years. We want to hear the best of Tony once again and prepare a special evening for him in return. Joining us will be his quintet, the Frankfurt Radio Big Band and, of course, the chief conductor himself: Jim McNeely. Take advantage of one of the last four opportunities for a concert evening with the Frankfurt Radio Big Band and Tony Lakatos on tenor saxophone!

Tony Lakatos Quintett

Jim McNeely, conductor



Thursday, October 14th 2021

Friday, October 15th 2021



Frankfurt, hr-Sendesaal

6 p.m. & 8 p.m. Uhr



Tickets: 24,- €



(069) 155-2000

hr-ticketcenter.de

»She IS the future of Jazz«. Although this statement by the jazz producer Larry Rosen might seem exaggerated, one thing is for sure: Jazzmeia Horn is undoubtedly THE new shooting star among today’s jazz vocalists. The highly praised 29-year old singer has had an incredible start to her career: Already two of her albums have been nominated for a Grammy. In addition to this, she won first prize at the Thelonious Monk Jazz Competition in 2015. The whole range of Afro-American vocal art, from archaic field hollers to highly virtuous scat solos, comes to life in the extraordinary sound of this temperamental and confident young woman, who, being rooted in the present herself, manages so well to artistically connect the past with the future. In the first half of the evening, Jazzmeia Horn will play with her own band, in the second half, she will share the stage with the Frankfurt Radio Bigband under the direction of Jim McNeely.

52. Deutsches Jazzfestival Frankfurt 2021



Jazzmeia Horn Quartett

7 p.m.



hr-Bigband feat. Jazzmeia Horn

Jim McNeely, conductor

9 p.m.



Wednesday, October 27th 2021

Frankfurt, hr-Sendesaal



Tickets each 25,- €

(double ticket 42€)



(069) 155-2000

hr-ticketcenter.de

