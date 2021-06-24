Weitere Informationen GERSHWIN! Ende der weiteren Informationen

Bild © Jesse Kitt

After her last visit with the Frankfurt Radio Big Band in 2016, Lizz Wright was described as a "master of unflinching elegance in appearance and vocals". The New York Times also raves about the sound of her voice: "a smooth, dark alto possessed of qualities you might associate with barrel-aged bourbon or butter-soft leather." The pastor's daughter from the US southern states came to Frankfurt five years ago for a joint tribute to George Gershwin and left an enthusiastic audience in her wake. This time, Wright returns with original material from her most recent productions to join the Frankfurt Radio Big Band and principal conductor Jim McNeely in exploring the sensual, relaxed rhythms of the American South, her homeland. Doesn't that make the scent of bourbon and buttery leather fill your nose?

Lizz Wright, vocals

Jim McNeely, conductor



Friday, September 10th 2021

Saturday, September 11th 2021



Frankfurt

hr-Sendesaal

6 p.m. & 8 p.m.



Tickets: 24,- €



(069) 155-2000

hr-ticketcenter.de

A declaration of love for the most beautiful minor matter in the world: soccer

Bild © WDR/Markus Tedeskino

Music, literature and culinary delights - that is the characteristic "triad" of the hr2-Kulturlunch. Once a month, the series of events under the direction of Angelika Bierbaum and german famous actor Dietmar Bär invites guests to a thematic matinee in the hr broadcasting hall on Sunday mornings, where music, prose and poetry merge into an enjoyable whole. In addition to musicians from the Frankfurt Radio Symphony, members of the Frankfurt Radio Big Band will once again be part of the party this season - in the truest sense of the word. In the spring, Rainer Heute and his fellow musicians will be devoting themselves to the "most beautiful pastime in the world": soccer. And what do soccer and music have in common? Correct, both combine - in this case music with literature about one of the most popular sports in the world.

Rainer Heute & Friends

Dietmar Bär, speaker

Angelika Bierbaum, moderation



Sunday, September 19th 2021



Frankfurt

hr-Sendesaal

11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Uhr



Tickets 22,- €



(069) 155-2000

hr-ticketcenter.de

Bild © Torsten Goltz/hr

Jazz – you know what that means but closer you have not yet dared? Let yourself be surprised how easy it is to dive deep into this music and its many facets, how exciting and entertaining this form of live music can be. "Spotlight Jazz" with the Frankfurt Radio Big Band is just the thing for anyone interested or those who want to be. In this new series, famous composers, works, style epochs and their historys are highlighted in an entertaining way that is also understandable for laypeople. Fitting for the after-work time, the audience has the opportunity in the first edition to experience and get to know the big band, its musicians as well as some musical tricks more intensively. The evening will be moderated and conducted by trumpeter, composer and conductor Lars Seniuk, who has been a guest of the Frankfurt Radio Big Band many times before. Under the motto "Bigband up close", Lars Seniuk, himself also a gifted presenter, will introduce the band and its music in an exciting and entertaining way. This is how close you can get to the Frankfurt Radio Big Band: Spotlight on!

Lars Seniuk, conductor



Wednesday, September 22nd 2021



Frankfurt

hr-Sendesaal

7 p.m.



tickets: 20,- €

students: 11,- €



(069) 155-2000

hr-ticketcenter.de

Bild © Agentur

It all started in 2007 at the finale of a tv casting show. At the end, singer-songwriter Gregor Meyle stood opposite the later winner Stefanie Heinzmann as the winner of hearts. Even then, his trademark was that he only performed his own compositions. But he had his breakthrough ten years later as part of the german tv-show "Sing meinen Song - Das Tauschkonzert." Gregor Meyle was thus crowned a star of the German music scene alongside greats such as Roger Cicero, Sarah Connor and Andreas Gabalier. As befits a good singer-songwriter, Meyle is a master of guitar playing and has a distinctive voice with the volume of a real rock singer. His songs are catchy tunes that are guaranteed to stay in your head. Look forward to the first "Pop-Abo" of the Frankfurt Radio Big Band under the direction of Guido Jöris with a real star guest of the german pop world.

Guido Jöris, conductor



Thursday, September 30th 2021



Frankfurt

hr-Sendesaal

6 p.m. & 8 p.m. Uhr



Tickets: 30,- €

Students: 21,- €



(069) 155-2000

hr-ticketcenter.de

