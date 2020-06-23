Weitere Informationen hr2-Kulturlunch: Der Ball ist rund Ende der weiteren Informationen

Once a month on a Sunday morning, the event series »hr2-Kulturlunch« invites its audience to enjoy a matinée of music, literature and culinary art. In spring 2021, Rainer Heute and his band will dedicate their concert to one of the most popular types of sports there is: football. The ex-football player Andreas Pietschmann will recite literature by Delius, Genhardt, Wolf, Handke, Goosen and many more.



Rainer Heute & Friends

Rainer Heute, saxophone

Martin Scales, guitar

Franco Petrocca, bass

Valery Brusilovsky, drums

Tom Schlüter, piano

Andreas Pietschmann, recitation

Angelika Bierbaum, host



Sunday, April 18th 2021



11.00 h



Frankfurt



hr-Sendesaal

»Village Vanguard« - in white capital letters on a red background these words mark the entrance of the famous jazz club on Seventh Avenue in Manhatten, New York. For decades, the musicians of the Vanguard Orchestra have been meeting here to play the arrangements of their favourite bandleaders Thad Jones, Mel Lewis, Bob Brookmeyer and Jim McNeely. For two nights, however, the Village Vanguard will be moved to the hr Sendesaal where the Frankfurt Radio Bigband will celebrate the music of the groundbreaking ensemble. Also part of this tribute: Dick Oatts and Gary Smulyan, two of the most outstanding and pioneering soloists of the Vanguard Orchestra. Together with their chief conductor Jim McNeely, the Frankfurt Radio Bigband is proud to present their »Night at the Village Vanguard« in Germany's very own Ma(i)nhattan – Frankfurt.



Dick Oatts, alto saxofone

Gary Smulyan, baritone saxofone

Jim McNeely, conductor



Thursday, April 22nd & Friday, April 23nd 2021



20.00 h



Frankfurt



hr-Sendesaal





Saturday, April 24th 2021



20.00 h



Heppenheim



Halber Mond

