hr2-Kulturlunch: Der Ball ist rund
Once a month on a Sunday morning, the event series »hr2-Kulturlunch« invites its audience to enjoy a matinée of music, literature and culinary art. In spring 2021, Rainer Heute and his band will dedicate their concert to one of the most popular types of sports there is: football. The ex-football player Andreas Pietschmann will recite literature by Delius, Genhardt, Wolf, Handke, Goosen and many more.
Rainer Heute & Friends
Rainer Heute, saxophone
Martin Scales, guitar
Franco Petrocca, bass
Valery Brusilovsky, drums
Tom Schlüter, piano
Andreas Pietschmann, recitation
Angelika Bierbaum, host
Sunday, April 18th 2021
11.00 h
Frankfurt
hr-Sendesaal
A Night at The Village Vanguard
»Village Vanguard« - in white capital letters on a red background these words mark the entrance of the famous jazz club on Seventh Avenue in Manhatten, New York. For decades, the musicians of the Vanguard Orchestra have been meeting here to play the arrangements of their favourite bandleaders Thad Jones, Mel Lewis, Bob Brookmeyer and Jim McNeely. For two nights, however, the Village Vanguard will be moved to the hr Sendesaal where the Frankfurt Radio Bigband will celebrate the music of the groundbreaking ensemble. Also part of this tribute: Dick Oatts and Gary Smulyan, two of the most outstanding and pioneering soloists of the Vanguard Orchestra. Together with their chief conductor Jim McNeely, the Frankfurt Radio Bigband is proud to present their »Night at the Village Vanguard« in Germany's very own Ma(i)nhattan – Frankfurt.
Dick Oatts, alto saxofone
Gary Smulyan, baritone saxofone
Jim McNeely, conductor
Thursday, April 22nd & Friday, April 23nd 2021
20.00 h
Frankfurt
hr-Sendesaal
Saturday, April 24th 2021
20.00 h
Heppenheim
Halber Mond