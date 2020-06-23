Weitere Informationen Jazzclub im Studio II Ende der weiteren Informationen

Bild © hr

»Jazzclub in Studio II« is the name of the concert series that regularly offers members of the Frankfurt Radio Bigband the opportunity to introduce one of their personal band projects to the audience. On two nights every season, two musicians each perform a set of jazz music with a band they currently play with on a regular basis – thus revealing a completely different side of themselves. In previous years, ensembles such as the »Paul Höchstädter Energy Quintet« and the lead alto player Heinz-Dieter Sauerborn together with the trio »Klangcraft« have already been part of the concert series. Naturally, this year, we also do not want to abstain from the popular concerts that take place in the cozy atmosphere of Studio II. We are very much looking forward to two very special projects!



Thursday, June 3rd & Friday, June 4th 2021



20.00 h



Frankfurt



hr-Hörfunkstudio II

German version and ticket link

Weitere Informationen Bach Goes Big Band Ende der weiteren Informationen

Bild © hr

»Wonderfully colourful music« or »as if it had never been written for anything else but big band« are only two of the many, exuberant comments on the project »Bach Goes Big Band« that can be found on the Youtube channel of the Frankfurt Radio Bigband. Now the band has been asked to perform the arrangements written by Jörg Achim Keller at the Bach Festival in Leipzig – and has therefore been invited to the city where Bach mainly lived and worked. In 2018, it was the Frankfurt Radio Bigband’s aim to show that it is possible for a contemporary jazz orchestra to approach Bach’s Oeuvre. When Baroque severity meets the looseness of jazz music and detailed composition meets the freedom of improvisation…then Bach meets big band!



Jörg Achim Keller, conductor



Saturday, June 12th 2021



21.00 h



Leipzig



Bühne am Markt

German version

Weitere Informationen Melissa Aldana Ende der weiteren Informationen

Melissa Aldana Bild © Fanny Delso

Originally, this musical encounter had already been planned for the season of 2019/2020, however, due to the corona pandemic unfortunately could not take place. All the happier we are now to welcome the tenor saxophonist Melissa Aldana from Santiago de Chile for two concerts in Frankfurt. The jazz musician, who currently lives in the U.S., has become an important member of New York’s jazz scene. Jim McNeely, the chief conductor of the Frankfurt Radio Bigband, is a huge admirer of hers, too: »Melissa is a master of her instrument as a whole: from top to bottom«, he says about the award-winning saxophone player. It is thus no surprise that he has agreed to also write the arrangements for this project.



Melissa Aldana, tenor saxophone

Jim McNeely, conductor



Thursday, June 17th & Friday, June 18th 2021



20.00 h



Frankfurt



hr-Sendesaal

German version and ticket link

Weitere Informationen Jazz Went Up The River Ende der weiteren Informationen

It all began in New Orleans, where the roots of jazz reached out into the delta of the Mississippi and the streets and the river steamers resonated with the music that was to become the art of the century. Together with Louis Armstrong it sailed up the river, grew taller in Chicago and, with the help of Fletcher Henderson and Duke Ellington, finally became adult in the city of New York. In a concert of one hour, the Frankfurt Radio Bigband will play tunes from the early years of jazz and, supported by a host, will tell the audience about the origins of the genre up until the period of »Swing«. Teenagers will learn about jazz music in a playful way. There will be educational material for teachers to prepare their students for the concert.



Axel Schlosser, conductor



Friday June 25th 2021



19.00 h



Frankfurt



hr-Sendesaal

German version and ticket link