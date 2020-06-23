Weitere Informationen Family Concert: Peter und der Wolf Ende der weiteren Informationen

Bild © hr

When the wolf appears on the edge of the forest, the rural carelessness of the countryside suddenly comes to an end. The cheerful melodies of the violins then give way to the appalling chords of the horns – until Peter finally deceives the bad wolf and one can only still hear the duck quacking from its stomach. The symphonic fairy tale »Peter and the Wolf« is a classic that has taught generations of children the typical instruments of the orchestra. Katharina Thomsen has now given the original piece a good shake and has thus made it into a bigband version. This time, the characters and animals will be represented by saxophones, trombones and other typical jazz instruments and it is the musicians of the Frankfurt Radio Bigband who will bring those characters to life. No wonder the story also ends a little bit different than usually…



Niels Kaiser, Speaker

Katharina Thomsen, conductor



Saturday, May 1st & Sunday, May 2nd 2021



15.30 h



Frankfurt



hr-Sendesaal



For children between the age of 4 to 10

Django Bates Bild © Ben Knabe

»Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band« was never meant to be performed on stage. After all, recording the album, the Beatles had made every effort to exhaust the possibilities of modern studio technology. The task that Django Bates was confronted with in 2016 – to rearrange the music of the legendary record and make it into bigband version – thus almost seemed a little crazy. Bates, however, accepted the challenge – and offered arrangements that almost caressed the »best rock music album of all times« while, at the same time displaying his slightly subversive humour in a wonderfully subtle way. In 2017, supported by various guests, the Frankfurt Radio Bigband had tremendous success performing the program at the famous Ronnie Scott's jazz club in London. Now, the musicians are very much looking forward to their concert in Cologne.



Django Bates, keyboards and conductor

Peter Bruun, drums

Stuart Hall, guitar

Jonas Westergaard, bass

Atrin Madani, vocals



Wednesday, May 5th 2021



20.00 h



Köln



Kölner Philharmonie



Every two years, the Hessischer Rundfunk opens the doors of its concert halls, basements and recording studios and invites families with children of all ages to get to know the Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Frankfurt Radio Bigband. Following the slogan »Backstage für alle«, the two ensembles offer visitors the opportunity to take a glance behind the scenes: They are welcome to be part of special concerts, join guided tours, witness demonstrations of studio recording and watch the popular presentations of different musical instruments – which, later on, may furthermore be tried out by the children themselves. »Listen, Participate and Discover!« is the motto of the event, the aim of which it is to arouse young people’s interest in music and encourage them to make music themselves. More than 3000 interested young people and also adults participated in »Backstage für alle!« in previous years. In the course of the day, visitors will be invited to listen to the concert »Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche« by Richard Strauss. In addition to this, the Frankfurt Radio Bigband can be heard in a live concert.



Sunday, May 9th 2021



10.00 to 18.00 h



Frankfurt



Hessischer Rundfunk, Funkhaus am Dornbusch



Entrance free!

Bryce Dessner Bild © Emma Swann

A stubborn Russian mystic and a successful Swiss opera director compose for symphony orchestra and Jazz band. A German composer of contemporary music writes a piece for big band. A »Composer in Residence« from America, who is originally rooted in rock music, works with a chamber orchestra. And in between there will be the experimental piece of a minimalist from the U.S. This Forum N will go beyond all musical contraries. Jazz and classical Avantgarde will meet each other in many ways, will contrast, caress and pervade each other.



Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra

Frankfurt Radio Bigband

Bryce Dessner, electric guitar

André de Ridder, conductor



Friday, May 28th 2021



20.00 h



Frankfurt



hr-Sendesaal

