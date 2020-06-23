Weitere Informationen Jazz Matinee Ende der weiteren Informationen

It is one of the most important music events in Germany: the Rheingau Music Festival. Known far beyond the borders of Hesse, numerous famous artists from all over the world come to perform here each year. Stars and groups such as Ray Charles, Manhattan Transfer, Klaus Doldinger, Ute Lemper, Mario Biondi and Rebekka Bakken have already been guests of the festival. Naturally, the Frankfurt Radio Bigband will not miss out on this event either– and is very much looking forward to introducing yet another special guest to you in the summer of 2021…



Jörg Achim Keller, conductor



Sunday, July 4th 2021



11.00 h



Geisenheim, Schloss Johannisberg



Rheingau Musik Festival

»How long do you usually rehearse for a concert?« or »Is it possible to practice improvising?«, are only two of the many exciting questions that children and teenagers ask the musicians of the Frankfurt Radio Bigband when they have the opportunity to do so. And that is exactly the dialogue the professionals are looking for when they perform in different schools of Hesse. On their thirteenth tour, the Frankfurt Radio Bigband is again very much looking forward to arousing young people’s interest in and enthusiasm about the genre of »jazz«. Teachers will be informed about how to apply for the »Hessen Schultour« via the network »Musik und Schule«.



Tuesday, July 6th – Tuesday, July 13th 2021

