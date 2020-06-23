Sounds of Finland - A Festival with Pekka Kuusisto, hr-Sinfonieorchester and hr-Bigband

»Onnelinen« is happiness in Finnish. And it is not only the Finnish tango that contributes to people's happiness in the country that is so often referred to as the »land of a thousand lakes«. In five concerts on four days , we will take you on a voyage of discovery to a fascinating world between classical music and jazz, past and present, Nordic light and meditative silence.

Weitere Informationen Sounds of Finland - Silent North Ende der weiteren Informationen

Outi Tarkiainen Bild © Sigel Eschkol

»I regard music as a power of nature«, the composer Outi Tarkiainen says, »that can completely overwhelm a person and even change destinies«. Writing music for both, big band as well as classical orchestras, the crossover artist from Lapland likes to push stylistic boundaries. Outi Tarkiainen was the »Artist in Residence« of the Norbotten Big Band in 2017 and has furthermore worked with numerous renowned orchestras such as the BBC Philharmonic and the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra. The special connection between her and the soloist of the evening Jukka Perko is represented by her work »Saivo«, which she specifically composed for him in 2016. Anna-Maria Helsing will take over the musical direction. An evening that proves: There are no limits when it comes to music.



Jukka Perko, saxophone

Anna-Maria Helsing, conductor



Friday, March 5th 2021



20.00 h



Frankfurt



hr-Sendesaal

German version and ticket link

Weitere Informationen Sounds of Finland - Tango & Woodlands Ende der weiteren Informationen

Pekka Kuusisto Bild © Felic Broede

Pekka Kuusisto is considered to be one of the »young and wild ones«: Although originally trained as a classical violinist, the musician from Finland has always been open to other styles and genres as well. Kuusisto has proven his talent for playing the jazz violin as well as his love for electronic music several times. His concert »Tango & Woodlands« is dedicated to a very special composition written by his compatriot Kirmo Lintinen: »Forest Cover Testimonial«. In addition to this, together with the Frankfurt Radio Bigband, Kuusisto will play a variety of Finnish tangos. The first half of the concert will again cover pieces by the Finnish composer Outi Tarkiainen.



Pekka Kuusisto, violin

Anna-Maria Helsing, conductor



Saturday, March 6th 2021



20.00 h



Frankfurt



hr-Sendesaal



German version and ticket link

Weitere Informationen Dhafer Youssef Ende der weiteren Informationen

Dhafer Youssef Bild © hr

The mixture of jazz and Arabic music constitutes a very good foundation for musical innovation – a fact that the Frankfurt Radio Bigband was already able to discover in 2013 during its project with the French-Lebanese trumpet player Ibrahim Maalouf. The Tunisian singer and oud player Dhafer Youssef is yet another virtuoso who manages very well to blend the sounds of Arabia with modern beats and acoustic jazz. Youssef currently does not work with a band on a regular basis – for every project he likes to get together with new musicians. An approach that perfectly fits the concept of the Frankfurt Radio Bigband. One can only wait and see what kind of program Dhafer Youssef and the Swedish arranger Magnus Lindgren will surprise their audience with this time!



Dhafer Youssef, oud

Magnus Lindgren, conductor



Thursday, March 25th & Friday, March 26th 2021



20.00 h



Frankfurt



hr-Sendesaal





Saturday, March 27th 2021



20.00 h



Essen



Philharmonie

German version and ticket link