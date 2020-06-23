Weitere Informationen Fresh Sound New Talent - Hendrika Entzian Ende der weiteren Informationen

Hendrika Entzian Bild © Stefanie Marcus

»Once I have the money, I will buy a double bass!« Determined words of a young Hendrika Entzian, addressed to her bass teacher – with huge effect: Only a little later she finds herself in a music store where she buys her first instrument. The musician who grew up in Kiel gained her first musical experiences singing in a children’s choir, playing the piano and also the guitar, however, finally discovered the bass to be the instrument of her choice. Entzian studied music in Hamburg and also in Cologne where she successfully finished her master’s degree in jazz composition in 2015. Also writing music for large ensembles, the jazz bassist, who was awarded the »WDR-Jazzpreis« in 2018, has meanwhile made her name as a composer and arranger. Two years ago, she started her own bigband with which she recently published her latest album »Marble«. Her favourite compliment: »When people step up to me after a concert and tell me that my compositions evoke pictures in their heads and I get the feeling that, hearing my music, they suddenly start dreaming.« The musicians of the Frankfurt Radio Bigband are very much looking forward to taking you to a world of imagination together with this »New Talent«.



Hendrika Entzian, conductor



Thursday, December 10th & Friday, December 11th 2020



20.00 h



Frankfurt



hr-Hörfunkstudio II

German version and ticket link

Jeff Cascaro Bild © Robert Winter

Jeff Cascaro is one of Germany’s most outstanding jazz singers – a fact that, amongst many other things, earned him a professorship in jazz vocals at the University of Music Franz Liszt in Weimar in 2000. Cascaro’s experience as a singer ranges from soul and jazz projects with musicians such as Joe Sample, Klaus Doldinger and Paul Kuhn to numerous guest performances with renowned big bands throughout the continent of Europe. Even pop and rock greats such as the band »Die Fantastischen Vier«, Ute Lemper and Guano Apes have shared the stage with him. The musicians of the Frankfurt Radio Bigband have now invited the amiable singer from the Ruhr area to perform the annual »Swinging Christmas« concerts with them in December. Together with Andrea Wolf, the storyteller with the beguilingly warm voice, and the Frankfurt Radio Bigband under the direction of Jörg Achim Keller, Jeff Cascaro will – literally – »swing« you in the mood for the most wonderful time of the year.



Jeff Cascaro, vocals

Andrea Wolf, storyteller

Jörg Achim Keller, conductor



Wednesday, December 16th & Thursday, December 17th 2020



20.00 h



Frankfurt



Musiklokal Südbahnhof





Friday, December 18th & Saturday, December 19th 2020



20.00 h



Bad Nauheim



Jugendstil-Theater

German version and ticket link