»Return to Forever« is a milestone when it comes to fusion jazz. The album of the band of the same name was published by the German Label ECM in 1972. It was the U.S.-American jazz pianist and composer Chick Corea who started the project and kept developing it until the end of the 1970s. In 2008, the band successfully reunited for one last tour: For more than two months, Corea and his fellow musicians travelled through the U.S. and Europe. A concert trip that climaxed in an outstanding performance at the famous jazz festival in Montreux. Next to Corea, it was musicians such as the bassist Stanley Clarke and the guitarist Al Di Meola who largely contributed to the extraordinary sound of the band: a jazz fusion project between Latin jazz, soul and jazz rock. The conductor John Beasley, who has already successfully realized projects such as »MONKestra« or Somi Kakoma’s »Petite Afrique« with the Frankfurt Radio Bigband, will take over the musical direction of this tribute and also write the arrangements.



John Beasley, conductor



Thursday, February 4th & Friday, February 5th 2021



20.00 h



Frankfurt



hr-Sendesaal

»Mistress of unshakeable elegance, in appearance as well as in vocal performance«: That is what Lizz Wright was titled after her guest performance in Frankfurt in 2016. And even the New York Times praises the sound of her voice to be »a smooth, dark alto possessed of qualities you might associate with barrel-aged bourbon or butter-soft leather«. The singer, who grew up in the southern states of the U.S. as the daughter of a minister, was invited to join the Frankfurt Radio Bigband for a tribute to George Gershwin five years ago – a performance that left behind an amazed audience. This time, Wright returns with her own material of her most current productions. Together with the Frankfurt Radio Bigband and the chief conductor Jim McNeely, she wants to dedicate this concert to the sensual and relaxed rhythm of the American south – her home. Barrel-aged bourbon and butter-soft leather… Can’t you just smell it already?



Lizz Wright, vocals

Jim McNeely, conductor



Friday, February 12th 2021



20.00 h



Frankfurt



Alte Oper





Saturday, February 13th 2021



19.30 h



Kassel



Staatstheater

He is the »enfant terrible of the accordion« - for a reason: When it comes to his instrument, there is no »too fast« or »too complicated« for Vincent Peirani. Yet, not only is he an astonishing virtuoso, he also loves to indulge in the melodious parts of music. After his successful concerts with the Frankfurt Radio Bigband in 2018, the accordionist from France now returns – together with his colleague, the conductor and arranger Magnus Lindgren. Thanks to musicians such as Richard Galliano, the accordion has long since arrived in jazz music. Vincent Peirani is yet another artist who makes it easy to understand why.



Vincent Peirani, accordion

Magnus Lindgren, conductor



Thursday, February 18th 2021



20.00 h



Rüsselsheim



Theater





Friday, February 19th 2021



20.00 h



Aschaffenburg



Stadttheater

