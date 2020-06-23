Weitere Informationen Homage to Peter Herbolzheimer Ende der weiteren Informationen

He was just about to become an engineering draftsman at General Motors when, luckily, he changed his mind and decided to pursue a musical career instead. Peter Herbolzheimer has influenced the European jazz history like no other. Being the leader of the Bundesjazzorchester for more than twenty years, the trombone player and arranger, who died in 2010, supported numerous outstanding talents on their way of becoming professional artists. In addition to this, his band Rhythm Combination & Brass founded in 1969 was considered to be Europe’s most successful big band for many years. Erik van Lier used to be one of the trombone players of the orchestra – and also a dear friend and companion of Herbolzheimer’s. It is therefore an honour to announce that he has agreed to take over the musical direction of this special concert – a very personal tribute to an exceptional musician!



Erik van Lier, conductor



Thursday, January 14th & Friday, January 15th 2021



20.00 h



Frankfurt



Musiklokal Südbahnhof

Already in the 1920s, Eduard Künneke emphasized that only broadcasting services offer composers the possibility to combine the sound spheres of both, orchestra and big band. The fact that this opportunity as well as the interest in taking it still exist nowadays is perfectly demonstrated by the works of this program: In 1954, Rolf Liebermann’s »Concerto for Jazzband and Symphony Orchestra« was commissioned by the NDR, Mátyás Seiber wrote his »Improvisations« specifically for the hr in 1959 and Steffen Schleiermacher will compose his new piece on behalf of the MDR. How lucky that Dennis Russell Davies cares for the American roots of big band music just as much as he enjoys European crossover experiments.



MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Orchestra Dennis

Russell Davies, conductor



Saturday, January 23rd 2021



20.00 h



Leipzig



Gewandhaus

John Beasley Bild © MONK'estra

Thelonious Monk and Duke Ellington: How do these two musicians go together? For one thing, there is the album that Monk recorded in 1956, exclusively interpreting compositions of »The Duke«. In this context, however, the connection between the two musicians may rather be found in the conductor John Beasley. Working for the Frankfurt Radio Bigband, the multi-talent has already been concerned with both composers. His project »Monkestra« was nominated for a Grammy in 2017. In addition to this, he wrote some of the arrangements for the two »Echoes of Ellington« concerts in the beginning of this season. An exceptional combination of two jazz greats!



John Beasley, conductor



Saturday, January 30th 2021



20.00 h



Frankfurt



Musikhochschule

Jazz Festival of the HfMDK

