One might assume we missed his 120th birthday. In fact, we would like to celebrate the works of Duke Ellington each and every year. Born in 1899, the composer and bandleader only discovered his musical talent in his teenage years, however, then quickly went on to pursue a career in music that is second to none. Ellington's art continues to reverberate in orchestral jazz to this day. The Frankfurt Radio Bigband thus wants to pay special tribute to his music: In two evenings, four arrangers with different musical backgrounds will explore the compositions of the »Duke«. Both concerts will be directed by the chief conductor Jim McNeely.



Thursday, September 10th & Saturday, September 12th 2020



20.00 h



Frankfurt



hr-Sendesaal

Aki Takase und Alexander von Schlippenbach Bild © Agentur

On the first night of »Echoes of Ellington«, his music will come to life in the works of the arranging team Alexander von Schlippenbach and Aki Takase as well as in those of Jim McNeely. Alexander von Schlippenbach has already gained quite some experience when it comes to the visionary revitalisation of jazz classics: Under the title »Monk's Casino« he has reinterpreted and recorded the complete works of Thelonious Monk. »Finally Ellington,« one might say regarding the fact that our chief conductor Jim McNeely has hitherto omitted Ellington in his work with the Frankfurt Radio Big Band. Now he will devote himself to his great idol and bring his music to the present – finally!



Alexander von Schlippenbach, Piano

Aki Takase, Piano

Jim McNeely, Conductor



Saturday, September 12th 2020



Miho Hazama Bild © Hiroyuki Seo

On the second night of the two »Echoes of Ellington« concerts, the arrangements of Miho Hazama and John Beasley will approach the music of »The Duke« in a slightly different, yet very personal way. Having worked with numerous renowned ensembles and orchestras such as the Danish Radio Big Band and the metropolis Orkest Big Band, Miho Hazama is considered to be one of the extraordinary young talents of the jazz scene. With her own ensemble »m_unit« the composer and arranger from Tokyo, who lives in New York now, was awarded the »BMI Charlie Parker Jazz Composition Prize« in 2015. Together with the Frankfurt Radio Big Band, John Beasley has already successfully realized the project »MONK’estra for Thelonious Monk Centennial« for which he received four Grammy nominations. The U.S.-American multi-talent has not only made his name as an arranger and bandleader, but also as a keyboardist for Miles Davis and Freddie Hubbard and as a film music composer.







Saturday, September 12th 2020



