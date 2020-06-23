Jazzclub in Studio IIEnde der weiteren Informationen
Melissa AldanaEnde der weiteren Informationen
She was only six years old when she started playing the saxophone – nowadays, it is hard to picture New York’s jazz scene without Melissa Aldana. Born and raised in Chile, she first studied the alto, however, after listening to Sonny Rollins for the first time, fell in love with the tenor saxophone. It was the pianist Danilo Pérez who discovered Aldana, having heard her play in one of Santiago’s jazz clubs. An acquaintance that resulted in him inviting her not only to join him on stage at the Panama Jazz festival but also to accompany him on a tour through the U.S., where she finally began to study at the famous Berklee College of Music. After graduating, Melissa Aldana moved to New York. She recorded several albums and gave numerous concerts. In 2013, Aldana was the first female musician to win the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Saxophone Competition. Now, the award-winning saxophone player will travel to Portugal, where she will perform together with Jim McNeely and the Frankfurt Radio Bigband at the Guimarães Jazz Festival.
Melissa Aldana, tenor saxophone
Jim McNeely, conductor
Saturday, November 21st 2020
20.00 h
Guimarães Jazzfestival
Linda May Han OhEnde der weiteren Informationen
She started out with the piano, then played the clarinet and the bassoon, just to find out that it was the bass she was really destined to play. Linda May Han Oh grew up in Australia as a child of Chinese immigrants. Falling more and more in love with the bass, she soon discovered the music of Dave Holland, however, also the famous rock band »Red Hot Chili Peppers« was said to be one of her favourite groups. Being influenced by both, Linda quickly grew up to be a much sought-after jazz bassist. The bandleader and composer has lived in New York since 2008 and is currently a member of Pat Metheny’s most recent quartet project. Up until now, she has recorded five albums, the latest of which is called »Aventurine«. It was produced in 2019 – with a septet. Linda May Han Oh is fond of large orchestrations. The Frankfurt Radio Bigband can thus not wait to welcome this new »Rising Star« from the U.S. in Frankfurt.
Linda May Han Oh, bass
Jim McNeely, conductor
Friday, November 27th 2020
20.00 h
Darmstadt
Centralstation
Saturday, November 28th 2020
20.00 h
Frankfurt
hr-Sendesaal