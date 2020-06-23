Weitere Informationen Miles Davis 1960 Ende der weiteren Informationen

Miles Davis Bild © Agentur

John Coltrane, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers and Jimmy Cobb: Not only did these four musicians support Miles Davis on his famous album »Kind of Blue«, one of the most groundbreaking records in music history, but they also accompanied him on his first tour through Europe in 1960. The concert agency Lippmann + Rau managed to book the band on one of their tour nights and so it happened, that the Miles Davis Quintet played their first concert of »Jazz at the Philharmonic« in Germany at the congress hall in Frankfurt. 60 years later, the Frankfurt Radio Bigband now dedicates a whole program to this significant era and performs the works of Miles Davis in new arrangements written by the chief conductor Jim McNeely.



Jim McNeely, conductor



Friday, October 2nd 2020



20.00h



Frankfurt



hr-Sendesaal





Saturday, October 3rd 2020



20.00h



Gießen



Stadttheater

German version and ticket link

Weitere Informationen The Artistry of Jazzmeia Horn Ende der weiteren Informationen

21. Deutsches Jazzfestival Frankfurt Eröffnungskonzert Jazzmeia Horn Bild © ©Jazzmeia_E.Afolabi © AdobeStock_Von cyanart/hr

»She IS the future of Jazz«. Although this statement by the jazz producer Larry Rosen might seem exaggerated, one thing is for sure: Jazzmeia Horn is undoubtedly THE new shooting star among today’s jazz vocalists. The highly praised 29-year old singer has had an incredible start to her career: Already two of her albums have been nominated for a Grammy. In addition to this, she won first prize at the Thelonious Monk Jazz Competition in 2015. The whole range of Afro-American vocal art, from archaic field hollers to highly virtuous scat solos, comes to life in the extraordinary sound of this temperamental and confident young woman, who, being rooted in the present herself, manages so well to artistically connect the past with the future. In the first half of the evening, Jazzmeia Horn will play with her own band, in the second half, she will share the stage with the Frankfurt Radio Bigband under the direction of Jim McNeely.



Jazzmeia Horn, vocals

Jazzmeia Horn Quintet



Jazzmeia Horn & The Frankfurt Radio Bigband

Jim McNeely, conductor



Wednesday, October 28th 2020



20.00 h



Frankfurt



Alte Oper

German version and ticket link